Miso Vinaigrette

Carrie Summer, the chef from Chef Shack just returned from a recent trip to Japan. She brought a vinaigrette recipe back with her.

1 T. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. Prepared miso

1/2 tsp. Honey

1/4 c. Rice wine vinegar

2 cracks of a Peppermill of fresh ground pepper

3/4 of a cup of nice olive oil

Blitz the first five ingredients in a blender, with the motor running drizzle in the olive oil to form an emulsion. Taste and adjust according to your need. Store in a covered jar for up to two weeks.