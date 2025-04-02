Minnesota Timberwolves

Twin Cities Live has teamed up with the Wolves to give you access to $15 tickets for the final two regular home games this season! See Ant take flight and feel the crowd erupt after a Naz three as they make the final push before the post season.

Click here and use code: TCL! to get your $15 tickets for the April 11th and April 13th games.

Max four tickets per account. Online only. While supplies last. Not eligible for resale. Tickets will be sent within 48 hours of your game. Questions? Email promotions@timberwolves.com.