Minnesota Shoe Trends

By KSTP

Fashion stylist Amy Seeman breaks down some of the latest shoe trends and how to style them.

  • Loafers: Ela Parker
    Paired with a sweater dress from Ela Parker's boutique Generation Bliss
  • Lug Boot: Tasha Clifford
    • Pairs well with leggings or sweats
  • Western Boot: Sophia Yanez
    • Can wear with a slightly relaxed jean
  • Sneaker Boot: China Lee
    • Practical shoe for Minnesota

