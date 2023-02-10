Minnesota Shoe Trends
Fashion stylist Amy Seeman breaks down some of the latest shoe trends and how to style them.
- Loafers: Ela Parker
- Paired with a sweater dress from Ela Parker’s boutique Generation Bliss, use code “TCL” for 20% off on her website.
- Lug Boot: Tasha Clifford
- Pairs well with leggings or sweats
- Western Boot: Sophia Yanez
- Can wear with a slightly relaxed jean
- Sneaker Boot: China Lee
- Practical shoe for Minnesota
Ask Amy style questions on her Instagram here, and check out her website here.