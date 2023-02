It’s a special week as we head to the city of Andover for TCL in Your Town. Kelli loves celebrating and telling the stories of people who got their business up and running from their homes. Mau Loa Sweets was started in 2019 by Kristin Bromen and Sweet C’s Confections started her business during COVID.

TCL in Your Town is presented by Desrochers Realty Group and EXP Realty.