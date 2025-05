Ready, set, go! Kelli Hanson and Kristin Haubrich suit up in a mascot suit and race against each other and other mascots at a Twins Game.

Use code TCLJUNE to get 25% off single game Twins tickets this May and June. The code is live until 5/25 at 3pm. By tickets here.

My Twins members can redeem rewards points to participate in the Run the Race at Target Field. Sign up here.