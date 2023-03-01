Marguerite Doran’s Meatloaf

Friends from 5 Eyewitness News are cooking up some of their mom’s favorite recipes. Kevin Doran prepares his mom’s meatloaf. He says, “This is very easy and using ground beef and ground pork gives it extra flavor. Tabasco Sauce adds a little kick! We always make a double batch because left-over meatloaf sandwiches are the best!”

Ingredients (for 2 meatloaves)

3 lbs. ground beef

2 lbs. ground pork

3 eggs

1 medium onion chopped

1 green pepper chopped

1 sleeve Saltine cracker crumbs

20 drops Tabasco Sauce

Garlic salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, eggs, onion, green pepper, cracker crumbs, Tabasco Sauce. Mix well.

Season with garlic salt and pepper and place in a lightly greased 5×9 inch loaf pan, OR form into a loaf and place in a lightly greased 9×13 inch baking dish.

*Don’t make the loaf too large or it won’t cook properly in the middle.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Internal temperature should be at least 160 degrees.