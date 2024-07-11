Managing your inner voice

Your inner voice is your ability use language to reflect on your life. Our inner voice is a tool that helps us navigate the world and communicate with others and ourselves and helps us solve problems.

It can be a source of help and encouragement, or it can be a source of criticism and judgement. It is a human condition to experience chatter and Psychologist Ethan Kross has researched and written on this topic to try and help us manage the voice in our head. Dr. Karin Ryan from Nystrom and Associates breaks it down for us.