Managing Friendships
Dr. Karin Ryan, from Nystrom and Associates, joins Ben and Lindsey to share some tips on maintaining friendships. Listed below are a few ways you can maintain your friendships. Nystrom and Associates provides care in the fields of Psychiatry, Psychology, Family Therapy, and more. Click here to visit their website to learn more.
- Set in your heart that you want to be a good friend
- If you are “too busy” for time with friends your priorities might need to be adjusted.
- Small, personal gestures have a big impact.
- Cultivate positive routines
- Show up when it counts