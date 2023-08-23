Making time for yourself
Late August in Minnesota is marked by the Great Minnesota Get Together, back-to-school preparations and a bunch of sad and stressed Minnesotans mourning the unofficial end of summer. We are very lucky in Minnesota to experience constantly changing seasons. The special events and activities that mark each one, while they add a reasonable amount of stress to our lives, also serve as a constant reminder of the power of living mindfully in the moment. JC Lippold is here with two ways to carve out some moments of nourishment & calm amidst the mad rush of a waning August.