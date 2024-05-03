Love that Olive Dutch Baby Recipes
Terri Chaffer from Love that Olive, located in Maple Grove, makes fruit and savory Dutch baby pancakes.
Love that Olive is offering a special price for several of the ingredients featured in this week’s recipes. Regularly $42.99, available to TCL viewers for $37 though Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12:
– Pineapple Balsamic (mini-bottle 3.25 oz.)
– Sweet Cream Butter EVOO (mini-bottle 3.24 oz.)
– Honey BBQ Aioli
– Love That Olive Tuscan Seasoning Blend
– Warm Spiced Apple Jam
LTO Fruit Dutch Baby
Ingredients:
2/3 c. flour
2/3 c. milk
3 large eggs
1 Tbsp vanilla
* 1 tsp Salt Sisters Pink Himalayan Mineral Salt
*2 Tbsp LTO Sweet Cream Butter EVOO
3 pineapple slices
Raspberries
Blueberries
Strawberries, sliced
*Pineapple Balsamic
*LTO Warm Spiced Apple Jam, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Mix together flour, milk, eggs, vanilla, and Sea Salt
- Lightly coat a cast iron skillet or 9×13 pan with 2 Tbsp Sweet Cream Butter EVOO
- Place the pan in the oven to heat for about 4 minutes
- Take pan out of oven and pour egg batter into pan.
- Place pineapple, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries on top.
- Bake 18-20 minutes
- Take out of oven drizzle with pineapple balsamic and Warm Spiced Apple Jam
LTO Savory Dutch Baby
Ingredients:
2/3 c. flour
2/3 c. milk
3 large eggs
* 2 tsp LTO Tuscan Seasoning
¼ c parmesan cheese, grated
*4 Tbsp LTO Sweet Cream Butter EVOO
Red pepper, sliced
Mushrooms, sliced
Broccoli, cut into bite sized pieces
Onion, sliced
Ham, diced into small cubes
*LTO Honey BBQ Aioli
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Sautee peppers, onions, mushrooms and broccoli in 2 tbsp Sweet Cream butter EVOO & set aside.
- Mix together flour, milk, eggs, and Tuscan Seasoning
- Lightly coat a cast iron skillet or 9×13 pan with 2 Tbsp Sweet Cream Butter EVOO
- Place the pan in the oven to heat for about 4 minutes
- Take pan out of oven and pour egg batter into pan.
- Top with vegetables, ham, and cheese.
- Bake 18-20 minutes
- Take out of oven and cut into slices.
- Top each serving with LTO Honey BBQ Aioli