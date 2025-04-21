Let’s Shop! with Elizabeth & Schuler Shoes, April 29

Browse Elizabeth’s “Top Shoe Picks” and discover one of her “Family Favorites” at Schuler Shoes in Roseville, April 29th from 5:30-8 P.M.

Enjoy a sweet treat from lil’dipper Soft Serve –Old fashioned soft serve with delicious toppings! 🍨✨

Exclusive Savings: Enjoy 20% off your purchase during the event.

Enjoy during the event. Giveaway Alert! 🚨Enter for a chance to win a $500 Schuler Shoes gift card!

Don’t miss this exciting evening of shopping and style. We can’t wait to see you there! Click here for more information.