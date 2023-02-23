Lessons in Leadership Part 2

Dan Stoltz, the President and CEO of SPIRE Credit Union, joins us to share more lessons in leadership that he has learned. Dan was named a “Most Admired CEO” by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and is also the head coach for the Twin Cities Dunkers (a group of leaders from the Twin Cities that recognize the accomplishments of athletes in and out of their sport). www.myspire.com

SPIRE Credit Union’s 89th Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Day is at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. It features a conversation with Kirk Cousins and every registered guest gets $25 to attend!