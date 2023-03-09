Leftover Ham Meals
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Taylor Spronk, shares some creative ways to serve up leftover ham. You can find her recipes below. You can also click here to check out Minnesota Pork Boards website.
Ham and Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 pound bacon aka 1 package
- 1 medium white onion
- 3-4 stalks celery
- 3-4 carrots
- 2-3 cups broth (we used low-sodium chicken but anything is fine)
- 3-4 potatoes
- 2 pounds ham, I used a Cure 81, spiral cut, bone-in
- 2 cans white bean – any kind is fine, here we used cannellini, but we’ve also used Great Northern or navy
- 1-2 teaspoons garlic powder
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- Thyme – measure with love, we used ~1 tablespoon of fresh
- Rosemary – measure with love, we used ~1 tablespoon of fresh
Directions:
Add the bacon to a 350 degree oven and cook 30ish minutes. Dice the onion, celery, and carrots. Add to large stockpot on medium heat with 1-2 cups of broth. While veg is cooking, cut up ham and potatoes into ½ inch cubes. Once onions are translucent, add potatoes, ham, and drained beans. I always add the ham bone – it adds so much depth of flavor! At this point you’ll need the rest of your broth – just add until the soup is the consistency you like. When bacon is crispy and golden, bring out of the oven, crumble, and add to soup. Taste and add whatever additional herbs, salt, pepper, and garlic you want. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are done.
Top with more black pepper, herbs and croutons or crackers.
Ham and Pineapple Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp + 1 tsp vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp + 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 2 eggs, beaten in a bowl with 1/4 tsp sesame oil and 1/4 tsp soy sauce
- 2 cups ham, chopped (a great way to use up leftover ham or 3/4 lb 1/2 inch thick cut from deli counter)
- 1 (20 oz) can pineapple, chunks or slices
- 3 cups cooked rice, preferably day old rice
- 2 tbsp pineapple juice, from can of pineapples
- 2-3 tbsp soy sauce (or gluten-free tamari)
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup cilantro, optional
- sesame seeds, optional
Sweet and Sour Honey Sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/3 cup pineapple juice, from can of pineapple
- 1/3 cup soy sauce (or gluten-free tamari)
- 1 tsp ginger, grated
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp cornstarch
Directions:
- Make the sweet and sour sauce: Mix the honey, pineapple juice, soy sauce, ginger and rice vinegar in a sauce pan. Whisk until fully combined. Bring to a slow boil. In a small bowl mix 1 tablespoon water with 2 teaspoons cornstarch. Add this slurry to the simmering sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes longer until slightly thickened. Remove the sauce from the heat and allow to cool.
- In a large frying pan, or wok, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil along with 1 teaspoon sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and red pepper and cook for 5 minutes until softened. Remove onions and red pepper from the pan into a medium bowl.
- Add remaining teaspoon vegetable oil to the pan, swirl to coat. Pour in the eggs. Cook eggs in a thin layer swirling constantly until soft cooked. Remove from the pan chop into chunks. Add the ham and pineapple to the hot pan, just until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan to the bowl with the onions.
- Heat remaining tablespoon sesame oil in the pan. Add the rice and cook without disturbing for 2 minutes flip the rice and cook for 2 minutes longer. Add 2 tablespoons pineapple juice, 2-3 tablespoons soy sauce to taste and rice vinegar stirring constantly. Add onion, bell pepper, egg, pineapple chunks and ham in with the rice, toss until fully incorporated.
- Drizzle with sweet and sour honey sauce and toss to coat completely.
- Garnish with green onions, cilantro and sesame seeds.
Croquet Madame Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ tsp kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- 8 slices thick sourdough bread
- 8 to 12 sliced good quality ham (about ¾ pound)
- 12 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated, divided
- Nonstick spray
- 4 eggs
Directions:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Make the bechamel sauce: In a small saucepan, melt 1 ounce butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until you smell the flour and butter cooking, 2 to 3 minutes. Do not allow it to brown. Add the milk and bay leaf and cook, stirring from time to time, until the mixture thickens like a soup, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and stir in the Parmesan. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
- Arrange 4 slices of the bread on a flat surface. Top each with 2 to 3 slices of ham. Mix together half of the Gruyere cheese and the bechamel sauce. Taste for seasoning. Spread a little of the sauce on top of the ham and top each with another slice of bread.
- Heat a large cast iron skillet and, when hot, add half of the remaining butter. Add 2 of the sandwiches and brown on one side, 2 minutes. Turn on the other side and brown 2 more minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining butter and sandwiches. Spread the remaining bechamel on top of the sandwiches and top with the other half of the Gruyere cheese.
- Wipe any crumbs from the cast iron skillet and spray with nonstick spray. Crack 4 eggs into the skillet, leaving a little room between each. (Alternatively, fry 2 at a time). While the eggs are frying, place the sandwiches under the broiler and broil until the top becomes golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Season the eggs with salt and top each sandwich with a fried egg. Serve immediately.