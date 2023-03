TCL Reporter Kelli Hanson shows us LearningRx, a learning program that is helping kids love to read and gain confidence in the classroom. Executive director of LearningRx Rich Frieder also joins to answer questions about the program.

To learn more about the program or to schedule an assessment, call (952)-949-6900 and mention Twin Cities Live to get an initial assessment for $75.

