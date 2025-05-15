Learning More About Your Health with myGenetics from HealthPartners

Elizabeth learns more about myGenetics from HealthPartners – a no-cost community health research program offering no-cost hereditary genetic screenings to anyone 18 and older that can help you prevent, delay or reduce symptoms for the following health conditions:

– Hereditary breast and ovarian cancer

– Hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (Lynch syndrome)

– Familial hypercholesterolemia (hereditary high cholesterol)

You will also learn more about your ancestry, as well as some interesting genetic traits – like your caffeine metabolism or if you’re prone to endurance vs. Power activities. To participate in the study, first complete our simple on-line consent. Second, provide a blood sample at one of our clinic lab locations or order an at-home saliva kit. After this, your results will arrive 8-12 weeks later.

If you are found to be at risk for one of the 3 health conditions, at no cost, we will connect you with one of our genetic counselors. A genetic counselor will help you understand your test results and guide you toward the care you need.

myGenetics can identify at-risk individuals ahead of current screening guidelines, supporting a lower cost of care to you by providing earlier screening and detection. It also informs your care team to provide personalized preventive care recommendations. As part of the broader research effort, participating in studies like this helps us further learn what may cause certain diseases and how we can treat them more effectively. Research findings also help us work towards improving the standard of care for all, building a healthier community for all.

To learn more and enroll visit: healthpartners.com/TCL