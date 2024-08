Last Bite: Koshari

Ben and Elizabeth meet with Salma Habib who is a new vendor at the fair. She runs Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine. They are located underneath the Grandstand Ramp right by the Grandstand Building.

Ben and Elizabeth try Koshari which is rice, pasta, chickpeas, lentils, tomato sauce, vinegar sauce and topped with fried onions. It is an official New Fair Food for 2024.