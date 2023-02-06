King Cake Beignets

By KSTP

Award-winning chef and owner of House of Gristle Jametta Raspberry shares her King Cake Beignets recipe. Jametta will be taking over Meritage en Nuit in St. Paul for a Mardi Gras cabaret and dining experience on Tuesday, February 21st. To make a reservation, click here.

Ingredients:

  • 2.25 ounces of yeast
  • 1 quart of water 90-100 degrees
  • 6 ounce egg yolks
  • 6 ounce non fat dry milk
  • 6 ounce of sugar
  • .75 ounce baking powder
  • .75 ounce baking soda
  • .75 ounce salt
  • .75 nutmeg
  • 3 quarts of flour
  • Melt 9 ounces of butter

Directions:

  • Mix yeast and water until yeast blooms
  • Mix egg yolks with sifted ingredients and fold in butter
  • Roll dough out and cut into squares, proof until it doubles in size
  • Fry in oil
  • Dust with powdered sugar or glaze and sprinkles