King Cake Beignets
Award-winning chef and owner of House of Gristle Jametta Raspberry shares her King Cake Beignets recipe. Jametta will be taking over Meritage en Nuit in St. Paul for a Mardi Gras cabaret and dining experience on Tuesday, February 21st. To make a reservation, click here.
Ingredients:
- 2.25 ounces of yeast
- 1 quart of water 90-100 degrees
- 6 ounce egg yolks
- 6 ounce non fat dry milk
- 6 ounce of sugar
- .75 ounce baking powder
- .75 ounce baking soda
- .75 ounce salt
- .75 nutmeg
- 3 quarts of flour
- Melt 9 ounces of butter
Directions:
- Mix yeast and water until yeast blooms
- Mix egg yolks with sifted ingredients and fold in butter
- Roll dough out and cut into squares, proof until it doubles in size
- Fry in oil
- Dust with powdered sugar or glaze and sprinkles