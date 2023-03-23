Kid Friendly Meals
Ashley Kraemer, from Minnesota Beef Council, shares a few kid friendly recipes that are packed full of nutrients. Look below for the recipes.
GROUND BEEF AND PASTA SKILLET PRIMAVERA
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 1 (14-1/2 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta
- 2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Cook’s Tip: For early eaters (6-7 months), spaghetti can be hard to pick up prior to baby having the pincer grasp. Pieces of pasta about the size of an adult pinky finger are preferable early on it self-feeding. These include rigatoni, penne, cavatappi.
POPCORN STEAK BITES
Ingredients:
- 1 pound beef Cubed Steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick
- 6 cups ridged potato chips (any flavor)
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook steaks and roasts until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare, as measured by a meat thermometer, allowing to rest for three minutes.
- Cook Ground Beef to 160°F as measured by a meat thermometer.
Refrigerate leftovers promptly.
GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 white onion
- ¾ cup bell pepper
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 10 oz. corn (or flour) tortillas
- 15 oz. enchilada sauce
- 15 oz. can refried black beans
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese (12 oz.)
- Toppings (optional):
- Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, salsa, hot sauce, avocado, onion
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Finely chip onion and peppers.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper to pan and cook until soft, about 4-5 minutes. Add ground beef and season with sea salt. Break up beef with a spoon and cook until browned, about 5-6 minutes. Drain beef if necessary.
- Assemble casserole. Drizzle ½ cup enchilada sauce on the bottom of a 9×9” baking dish. Top with a layer of corn tortillas, ½ of the re-fried beans, 1 cup ground beef mixture, and 1 cup shredded cheese.
- Repeat layers with a layer of tortillas, enchilada sauce, remaining beans, remaining beef, and a layer of cheese. Finish with a layer of tortillas, enchilada sauce, and cheese.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden brown.
- Serve with desired toppings.