Joy Collaborative’s joy rooms

There’s a local non-profit that is giving kids with life-limiting conditions their own space to just be a kid. It’s a place called Joy Collaborative where a team of designers, architects, builders and volunteers come together to build what’s called a joy room. There have been many joy rooms since, including one inside the brand-new Firefighters for Healing space in Minneapolis. TCL reporter Kelli Hanson stopped by to take us inside.

Joy Collaborative is always looking for volunteers, partners and of course donations to make these rooms possible. Click here to learn more about ways you can help.