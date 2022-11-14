It’s an annual tradition at KSTP to share “why we give” with you. Today, Carissa Carroll joins TCL to talk about her experience with her son Jack and how it’s inspired “Jack’s Basket” and how that is changing the down syndrome narrative. Check out the links below for all the ways you can help out and give back.

Giving Tuesday: Give the gift of hope this holiday season by filling a basket for a family welcoming a new baby with Down syndrome. Soon you can find out more. Click here

Request a Basket: Do you know a baby recently diagnosed with Down syndrome? Help us celebrate them!

Healthcare Providers: Help us change a family’s diagnosis story for the better, by signing on as a DS Champion. Learn more and explore resources here

Stay in Touch: Follow us on Instagram and Facebook (@jacksbasket) and subscribe to our newsletter here