Indoor Water Parks
Reporter Kristin Haubrich rounds up some of her favorite water parks for you to take the kids to during their spring breaks.
- Venetian Water Park inside Holiday Inn & Suites in Maple Grove
- Treasure Island Resort & Casino “The Lagoon Waterpark”
Special Deal for TCL Viewers: The “TCL Lagoon Package” includes a two-night stay, valid Wednesday – Sunday in March of 2024, up to three passes to The Lagoon and two $25 dining credit vouchers. Packages are available for two-queen and single king bed rooms. To redeem the offer, please call Treasure Island at 1-888-867-7829 and mention the offer code “TCL Lagoon Package” Package rates are based on the nights of the week. The call center will have full details on pricing.
- Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Special Deal: Stay Saturday night and receive 50% off your Friday night stay. This deal is great for a family looking to spend a weekend in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Based off availability special promotions and room types. Special offer is valid through May.
- Great Wolf Lodge, Bloomington
Save up to 40% off on your stay with the March Flash Sale. Stay Dates: 3/4/24-6/13/24. Use the code: FLASH.