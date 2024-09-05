Iceland inspired Fish Stew
Jenna Gorman of “Land of 10,000 recipes” shows us her Iceland inspired Fish Stew.
2 Tbsp butter I like to use Country Crock Plant Butter (dairy free)
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 cup sliced leek only use white part
1½ cups diced yellow onion use a medium-sized onion
½ cup diced celery about 3 stalks
¾ cup tomato paste
1 tsp curry powder
2 tsp salt
½ cup red wine or red cooking wine
4 cups vegetable broth
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1½ pounds walleye cut into 2-inch pieces
¾ cup heavy whipping cream I like to use Country Crock Plant Cream
For Serving:
heavy whipping cream
microgreens
–Instructions
Melt butter and olive oil in a Dutch Oven over medium heat.
2 Tbsp butter,2 Tbsp olive oil
Add leeks, onion and celery. Sauté for 5-6 minutes (or until tender).
1 cup sliced leek,1½ cups diced yellow onion,½ cup diced celery
Stir in tomato paste, curry powder and salt; let cook for 1 minute.
¾ cup tomato paste,1 tsp curry powder,2 tsp salt
Add wine and deglaze the pan. Cook for 2 minutes.
½ cup red wine
Pour in the vegetable stock and the red wine vinegar; bring to a simmer.
4 cups vegetable broth,1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
Using your immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth.
Add in the walleye and simmer until the fish is cooked through and easily flakes apart, about 7-9 minutes.
1½ pounds walleye
Slowly add in the heavy whipping cream and stir to combine.
¾ cup heavy whipping cream
Ladle into bowls and drizzle with heavy whipping cream and garnish with mircogreens.
heavy whipping cream,microgreens