Hyacinth Restaurant

Hyacinth in St. Paul is one of the semi-finalists for a 2025 James Beard award. Chef Abe Gessesse joins us with one of their spring specials.

Cara Cara Orange Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Agrodolce Red Wine Vinegar (Sweet and Sour Red Wine Vinegar)

1 Teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

2 Peeled, Sliced Cara Cara Oranges

Black Pepper

8 Thin Slices of Red Onion

2 Figs, Sliced into 1-cm large pieces

10 Toasted, Lightly Chopped Pistachios

5 Pitted, Lightly Chopped Castelvetrano Olive (Or any good green olives)

Handful of Parsley

Handful of Mint



Instructions:

Step 1: Lay your slices of orange on a plate. Drizzle with olive oil, then season with a pinch of salt

Step 2: Add the vinegar to a mixing bowl with a pinch of salt, a few cracks of black pepper, and the slices of red onion

Step 3: Add Olive Oil to the mixing bowl, mix gently and taste. The vinaigrette should tasted and balanced: sweet, sour, adequately seasoned with salt, and light on oil

Step 4: add figs, pistachios and olives to the vinaigrette and mix

Step 5: Tear parsley and mint coarsely and gently mix into the vinaigrette, creating a sort of salad. Top the sliced oranges with the salad mix, making sure to cover the oranges in the remaining vinegar liquid.

Step 6: Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a few cracks of black pepper

