How to Rethink Foods

Marshall O’Brien, a nutritional wellness chef, shares ways you can get nourishing ingredients into your diet. Listed below are more details.

How can we rethink foods?

  • Use more herbs/spices to make flavors you like
  • Switch cooking techniques to improve flavor
  • Make swaps that help improve nutrition
  • Use better ingredients

Roasted Curried Sweet Potatoes

  • Mix together sweet potatoes and onions, olive oil and spices
  • Spread evenly on sheet pan and bake until golden brown, about 30-45 minutes

Salmon with Lentils

  • Cook lentils with onions and salt and cook for 2 minutes to soften
  • Add cumin and half garlic
  • Stir to coat the lentils with spices
  • Add water and cover
  • Cook vegetables on a sheet pan drizzled with oil and spices
  • Move veggies around to allow space for salmon
  • Sprinkle with spices and salt
  • Bake on top rack until firm to the touch, about 10 minutes

Colorful Cauliflower Fried Rice

  • Start by grating the cauliflower
  • Should look almost like rice
  • Heat oil and add eggs and scramble
  • Add oil, then white scallions, garlic, ginger and cook stirring often until softened
  • Add oil, cauliflower, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and salt
  • Add peas and carrots and continue cooking until the cauliflower is tender, crisp and the veggies are warm through
  • Stir in rice vinegar, sesame oil, dark green scallions, nuts and eggs and serve immediately