How to Rethink Foods

Marshall O’Brien, a nutritional wellness chef, shares ways you can get nourishing ingredients into your diet. Listed below are more details.

How can we rethink foods?

Use more herbs/spices to make flavors you like

Switch cooking techniques to improve flavor

Make swaps that help improve nutrition

Use better ingredients

Roasted Curried Sweet Potatoes

Mix together sweet potatoes and onions, olive oil and spices

Spread evenly on sheet pan and bake until golden brown, about 30-45 minutes

Salmon with Lentils

Cook lentils with onions and salt and cook for 2 minutes to soften

Add cumin and half garlic

Stir to coat the lentils with spices

Add water and cover

Cook vegetables on a sheet pan drizzled with oil and spices

Move veggies around to allow space for salmon

Sprinkle with spices and salt

Bake on top rack until firm to the touch, about 10 minutes

Colorful Cauliflower Fried Rice