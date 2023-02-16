How to Rethink Foods
Marshall O’Brien, a nutritional wellness chef, shares ways you can get nourishing ingredients into your diet. Listed below are more details.
How can we rethink foods?
- Use more herbs/spices to make flavors you like
- Switch cooking techniques to improve flavor
- Make swaps that help improve nutrition
- Use better ingredients
Roasted Curried Sweet Potatoes
- Mix together sweet potatoes and onions, olive oil and spices
- Spread evenly on sheet pan and bake until golden brown, about 30-45 minutes
Salmon with Lentils
- Cook lentils with onions and salt and cook for 2 minutes to soften
- Add cumin and half garlic
- Stir to coat the lentils with spices
- Add water and cover
- Cook vegetables on a sheet pan drizzled with oil and spices
- Move veggies around to allow space for salmon
- Sprinkle with spices and salt
- Bake on top rack until firm to the touch, about 10 minutes
Colorful Cauliflower Fried Rice
- Start by grating the cauliflower
- Should look almost like rice
- Heat oil and add eggs and scramble
- Add oil, then white scallions, garlic, ginger and cook stirring often until softened
- Add oil, cauliflower, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and salt
- Add peas and carrots and continue cooking until the cauliflower is tender, crisp and the veggies are warm through
- Stir in rice vinegar, sesame oil, dark green scallions, nuts and eggs and serve immediately