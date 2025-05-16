Honey Mustard Pork Tenderloin Wraps

By KSTP

Hog farmer Mike Patterson shares his recipe for Honey Mustard Pork Tenderloin Wraps! Check out more information about Pork on www.mnpork.com/.

Ingredients:

1 Pork Tenderloin – either grilled or crispy

1 package large tortillas or wraps

Add your favorite wrap fillings, we like the following:

Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Avocado

Shredded Lettuce

Diced Tomato

Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing, or Ranch Dressing

For Grilled Tenderloin Wraps:

Pound one Pork Tenderloin flat to ½ inch thick

Season with salt and pepper

Grill to 145 degrees with a 3 minute rest

For Crispy Tenderloin Wraps:

Slice Tenderloin into 1 inch thick pieces

Pound flat to ¼ inch thick

Season with Salt & Pepper

Dredge in flour, then beaten egg, then Panko bread crumbs

Spray with Cooking oil spray and air fry at 425 for about 10 minutes

Or fry in oil until crispy and golden brown

Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing recipe:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons regular mustard

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons Honey

½ Tablespoon Lemon Juice

Assemble Wraps and Enjoy!