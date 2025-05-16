Honey Mustard Pork Tenderloin Wraps
Hog farmer Mike Patterson shares his recipe for Honey Mustard Pork Tenderloin Wraps! Check out more information about Pork on www.mnpork.com/.
Ingredients:
1 Pork Tenderloin – either grilled or crispy
1 package large tortillas or wraps
Add your favorite wrap fillings, we like the following:
Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Avocado
Shredded Lettuce
Diced Tomato
Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing, or Ranch Dressing
For Grilled Tenderloin Wraps:
Pound one Pork Tenderloin flat to ½ inch thick
Season with salt and pepper
Grill to 145 degrees with a 3 minute rest
For Crispy Tenderloin Wraps:
Slice Tenderloin into 1 inch thick pieces
Pound flat to ¼ inch thick
Season with Salt & Pepper
Dredge in flour, then beaten egg, then Panko bread crumbs
Spray with Cooking oil spray and air fry at 425 for about 10 minutes
Or fry in oil until crispy and golden brown
Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing recipe:
½ Cup Mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons regular mustard
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 Tablespoons Honey
½ Tablespoon Lemon Juice
Assemble Wraps and Enjoy!