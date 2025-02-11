Homestyle Stir-Fried Dried Bean Curd with Pork

Our expert on Latin cuisine, Amalia Moreno-Damgaard recently got back from a trip to Cambodia, Vietnam, and Taiwan. She shares a recipe perfect for a romantic Valentine’s dinner.

(Serves 2-4)

Dried bean curd – 3-6 pieces, thinly sliced

Pork – 60g shredded or 4 pork meatballs (skip for vegan)

Green pepper – 1 or 8 mild green chilies

Red chili – 1-6 (adjust spice level)

Garlic – 5 cloves, minced

Onion – ⅓, sliced

Green onion – 2, thinly sliced

White pepper – 1 tsp

Crunchy veggies – Bamboo shoots, chayote, or baby corn

Black fungus (optional) – 8 pieces

Chinese mushrooms – 2-3 (double for vegan, add king trumpet mushrooms)

Sugar – 1.5 tsp (red or caster)

Rice wine – 2.5 tbsp

Soy sauce – 6 tbsp

Water – 2.5 tbsp

Tapioca starch (or any thickener) – 0.5 tsp

Cilantro – 2 tbsp, chopped

White vinegar (optional) – A dash

Mix sauce ingredients (soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, water, white pepper, and starch) in a bowl.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Stir-fry pork until browned.

Lower heat to medium. Add bean curd and fry gently to avoid breaking.

Add vegetables. Stir in garlic, chilies, onion, and green onion. Cook for 2 minutes.

Pour in sauce, stir for 2 minutes, then garnish with cilantro and a dash of vinegar (if using). Serve hot!

