Homestyle Stir-Fried Dried Bean Curd with Pork
Our expert on Latin cuisine, Amalia Moreno-Damgaard recently got back from a trip to Cambodia, Vietnam, and Taiwan. She shares a recipe perfect for a romantic Valentine’s dinner.
(Serves 2-4)
Dried bean curd – 3-6 pieces, thinly sliced
Pork – 60g shredded or 4 pork meatballs (skip for vegan)
Green pepper – 1 or 8 mild green chilies
Red chili – 1-6 (adjust spice level)
Garlic – 5 cloves, minced
Onion – ⅓, sliced
Green onion – 2, thinly sliced
White pepper – 1 tsp
Crunchy veggies – Bamboo shoots, chayote, or baby corn
Black fungus (optional) – 8 pieces
Chinese mushrooms – 2-3 (double for vegan, add king trumpet mushrooms)
Sugar – 1.5 tsp (red or caster)
Rice wine – 2.5 tbsp
Soy sauce – 6 tbsp
Water – 2.5 tbsp
Tapioca starch (or any thickener) – 0.5 tsp
Cilantro – 2 tbsp, chopped
White vinegar (optional) – A dash
Mix sauce ingredients (soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, water, white pepper, and starch) in a bowl.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Stir-fry pork until browned.
Lower heat to medium. Add bean curd and fry gently to avoid breaking.
Add vegetables. Stir in garlic, chilies, onion, and green onion. Cook for 2 minutes.
Pour in sauce, stir for 2 minutes, then garnish with cilantro and a dash of vinegar (if using). Serve hot!