Holiday Crafts for the Family

Donna Erickson, creator of Donna’s Day and the nationally syndicated weekly newspaper column called “Donna Erickson’s Best Bites,” shares ideas for the whole family.

PEPPARKAKOR (SWEDISH GINGER COOKIES) by Donna Erickson

Makes 8-10 dozen 2-inch cookies

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon dark corn syrup

1 egg

Juice and grated rind zest of one orange

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and baking soda; set aside.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add dark corn syrup, egg, orange juice and zest. Beat well.

3. Stir in dry ingredients gradually, mixing until blended.

4. Divide the dough in half, shape into flat disks, cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour.

5. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove one dough disk from the refrigerator, roll out thin (about 1/8 inch or less) on a floured pastry cloth or parchment, and cut into shapes with 2-3-inch size cookie cutters. Place the cutouts on prepared baking sheets. (Use a straw to make a hole at the top for hanging, if you wish.) Repeat with second disk.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until set. Remove from oven, and let stand for a few minutes. With a thin spatula, transfer to cooling racks, and cool completely before storing.

Tip for young bakers: Collect vintage cookie cutters with small handles on top to make it easier to cut dough.

