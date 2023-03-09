Hockey Week: Fan Cam
Doctor Chuck Ells, from the “45 TV Institute of Laughter,” joins Ben and Elizabeth with a lesson on how to get the fan cam’s attention. Doctor Ells is crowning the winner of the hockey hair awards tomorrow, and there is still time to enter. Below you can find more details on the contest.
- Open to any Minnesota High School Varsity hockey player
- You do not have to play in the tournament to win
- One winner will be announced during the boy’s hockey tournament
- They will be featured on TV and get a coveted trophy.