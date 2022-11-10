Herbed ricotta & pickled cranberry crostinis

Megan Sheley makes what she calls the perfect holiday appetizer.

1 loaf French bread baguette

1 16oz container of Ricotta

1/4 c finely chopped basil

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

2 tbsp cream

1/2 tsp salt

1 pack of thinly sliced prosciutto

1 pack of craisins

White vinegar

Hot honey

The day before you’re going to make these, you need to pickle your cranberries. To do this, pour your pack of craisins into an airtight container (I use a mason jar). Submerge the craisins in 1/2 water, 1/2 vinegar. Just make sure they’re fully submerged. Add in 1 tsp of sugar, mix well and seal up, store in the fridge overnight.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. On a sheet pan, lay down parchment paper and place your prosciutto on the pan in loose nests (this is to avoid it burning). Bake for 8 minutes then flip the nests and bake for another 5. Keep an eye on these because they can burn quickly.

While your prosciutto is in the oven, in a food processor, add your ricotta, basil, parsley, cream, and salt. Blend on low for 1 minute. Stop and scrape the edges to make sure all of the herbs are getting mixed in. Mix again for 1 minute. Place into a container and store in the fridge until ready to serve.

Cut your French bread loaf into 1/2 inch pieces and toast however you prefer (toaster, stove top with olive oil, grill, bake in the oven, etc). Top your toasts with herbed ricotta, pickled cranberries, prosciutto, and then drizzle with a good amount of honey. Enjoy!