Healthy Textiles Summit
Elizabeth is excited to be moderating a panel discussion at the first ever “Healthy Textiles Summit” in Stillwater on Wednesday, October 23rd. Featuring award-winning author Alden Wicker (To Dye For), legal expert Karen Wade Cavanagh, and former 3M chemist Kris Hansen, this panel will reveal the untold story behind the relationship between fashion, toxins, and public health. From hazardous dyes to harmful production chemicals, our experts will shed light on the pressing need for industry accountability. Together, we’ll explore actionable steps to create a healthier future for all.