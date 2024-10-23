Happy Hour with Elizabeth and Ulli from Pour Moi Skincare

On Monday, December 2, you can join Elizabeth and Ulli Haslacher, the founder of Pour Moi Skincare, for a Holiday Happy Hour at The Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. The event goes from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M.

Tickets are $35 and are only available online in advance. Hurry, as this event is expected to sell out fast! You can purchase your seat here.

If you can’t make it to the event, you’ll be able to watch on the Twin Cities Live Facebook page!