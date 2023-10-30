Halloween Books to Spook You

Keeley Norton, @moonlight_bookclub on Instagram, is our go-to guest for book recommendations. This time, she is back to recommend some Halloween themed books.

Book Recommendations:

Wayward by Emilia Hart: a touch of witchy, weaves the story of three women across five centuries, themes of sisterhood, strong female characters.

How Sweet It Is by Dylan Newton: Halloween romance, fun read, small town setting.

The Only One Left by Riley Sager: thriller, fast-paced, lots of plot twists, gothic mansion setting, set in the 1980s.

The September House by Carissa Orlando: haunted house setting, horror with unexpected humor, themes of resilience, one of my favorite reads of the year!

