Grilled Wedge Salad with Candied bacon

Cooking for Dads host, Rob Barrett, shares a very different method of preparing a wedge salad. Have you ever tried grilling it?

Grilled Candied Bacon.

Ingredients:

1 lb thick cut bacon

4 spoonfuls brown sugar

1 spoonful Montreal Steak seasoning or your favorite seasoned salt

Directions:

In a bowl combine brown sugar and Montreal steak seasoning.

Coat both sides of bacon with a generous amount of brown sugar mixture.

Heat one side of grill and place bacon on unheated side.

Close the lid and the bacon cook indirectly for 5 minutes a side or until bacon is bubbly and largely cooked through.

Move bacon to direct side for browning only letting it cook on direct side for about 1 minute a side.

Remove from grill and place on paper towels to cool.

Grilled lettuce.

Ingredients:

1 head romaine lettuce, washed.

Olive oil

Garlic salt.

Directions:

Cut romaine lettuce in half length wise.

Sprinkle cut side with olive oil and garlic salt.

Heat grill to hottest setting, keep lid closed for maximum heat.

Place lettuce cut side down directly over heat. Sprinkle other side with olive oil.

Close lid and let cook for 10 seconds.

Flip lettuce over once small grill marks appear.

Cook on the other side for 10 seconds or until grill marks appear again.

Remove and enjoy.

Grilled tomatoes.

Ingredients:

Medium sized tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper.

Directions:

Slice tomatoes in half removing stem.

Coat sliced side with olive oil, salt and pepper.

On a hot grill place tomatoes directly on heated part sliced side up.

Cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until slightly darkened and skin begins to peel back.

Flip over so cut side is down.

Cook for another 2-3 minutes over high heat until grill marks appear.

Remove and enjoy.