Summer sizzles as The Great Midwest Rib Fest returns to Mystic Lake for its 10th anniversary! It’s kind of a pig deal with three days of food, music and fun. Get ready for outdoor concerts, mouthwatering ribs and more at summer’s ultimate pig-nic!

Ben Leber will be there live on Thursday, July 25th between 3:00-4:00 PM. Click here for more information!