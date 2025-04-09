Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll Muffins

Cinnamon Roll Muffins

Author, Janna’s Gluten Free Bakery

Ingredients:

2 Cup (240 g) 1:1 Gluten Free Flour Blend* (Bobs Red Mill Blue Bag 1:1 recommended)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 Cup (113g) Salted Butter (melted and cooled)

1/2 Cup (125 g) Organic Cane Sugar

1/4 Cup (75 g) Organic Light Brown Sugar

3 Large eggs

3/4 cup (75 g) Whole Milk

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract (or 1 teaspoon vanilla paste)

Filling/Topping Ingredients:

1/4 Cup (56g) Salted Butter (melted and cooled)

1/4 Cup (75 g) Organic Light Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Gluten free Flour

3/4 teaspoon Cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven to 350° and prepare baking tins with tulip liners.

2. In large bowl combined dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Set aside.

3. In medium bowl, whisk egg. Add milk, vanilla and melted butter.

4. In small bowl, mix filling ingredients until texture looks like wet sand.

5. Add wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just barely combined, ensuring not to over mix.

6. Scoop muffin batter to fill bottom 1/3 of each cup. Scoop 1 teaspoon filling on top of batter. Scoop another 1/3 muffin batter on top. Add last 1 teaspoon of filling on top. Each cup should be 2/3-3/4 full, ensure batter does not go over top of pan.

Prepare to Bake:

1. Bake 20-24 minutes, or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

2. Remove baking sheet from oven and place on a cooking rack.

3. Removed Muffins from hot pan and allow to completely cool on baking sheet before putting in storage container.

4. Top with Cream Cheese frosting or glaze of choice.

Notes:

*GF 1:1 flour blends can contain a vast difference of ingredients among brands. I have the best success with Bobs Red Mill Blue Bag 1:1 (thicker cookie). Cup4Cup Brand GF Flour (thinner cookie).

Different GF Flour brands with provide varying results.

Muffins may be frozen, to defrost, leave out at room temperature for an hour.

Muffins can be stored on counter in air tight container for several days.

