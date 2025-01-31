Gift Ideas for Valentine’s Day
Sara Rogers, Trend Expert at Mall of America, shows us just some of the ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.
The Lego Store
- Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet $59.99
- Flower Arrangement $109.99
- LOVE $79.99
- Bouquet of Roses $59.99
Gorjana
- Parker Heart Mini Necklace $65.00
- Lou Statement Heart Huggies $68.00
- Lou Helium Heart Necklace $68
- Amour Necklace $65.00
- Amour Helium Heart Statement Ring $68.00
NectarLife
- NectarLife Ultimate Sweet Treat Set $99
Paper Source
- Jellycat Rose Bouquet $50
- Sprinkle Love Candle $36
- 100 Dates Bucket List Book $29.99
- The Couples Game $20.00
Rowan
- Galentine’s Day Heart stud set $28.00
- Pink Heart Huggies $38
Wilson
- Blaze 13 Pickleball Paddles $149.00 each
- Pickleball 2-pack Balls $8.00
Waterdrop
- Black Stainless Steel Bottle $42.00
- Pink Stainless Steel Bottle $42.00
- Burgundy Stainless Steel Bottle $42.00
- Microdrink packs $11.00
M&M
- Personalized & Valentine’s Day themed M&M’s
