Gas Station Breakfast Pizza
Hayden Haas, creator of Simply Delishaas, share a warm filling breakfast recipe.
Cooking spray, for greasing (optional)
All purpose flour, for dusting
½ pound bacon (about 4-6 slices)
1 pound Homemade Pizza Dough* or store-bought pizza dough
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 large eggs
1 pound hot Italian sausage
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon fresh or dried sage
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup whole milk
1 cup shredded cheese of choice, divided
2-3 green onions, thinly sliced
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Arrange the bacon in a single layer on a separate rimmed baking sheet fitted with a baking rack, and bake for 15-20 minutes. When the bacon is done to your desired crispiness, transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate. Crumple or cut the bacon into small pieces, and set aside.
- Lightly flour your work surface and use a rolling pin to roll out the pizza dough to fit the baking sheet you’re using. Gently transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet.
- In a large sauce pan over medium heat, add about a tablespoon of the butter along with the eggs, and cook, whipping up a little scramble, for 3-5 minutes or until the eggs are just set. Transfer the scrambled eggs to a clean plate.
- To make the gravy-type sauce, in a large saucepan over medium heat, add the sausage, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, sage, cloves, and brown sugar. Mix well, and brown the meat for 5-8 minutes. Transfer the meat to a plate, and set aside.
- To the pan, add the rest of the butter and allow to melt. Add the all-purpose flour and garlic, and stir until a thick paste is formed. Pour in the milk and half of the cheese, and mix until smooth. Pour over the pizza dough and spread to an even layer.
- Top the sauce with the remaining cheese, followed by the sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the crust has started to turn golden, the cheese is melty and bubbly, and the eggs are done to your desired firmness.
- Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Top with green onions and serve.
Tip: If you don’t want scrambled eggs, you can make them over medium instead. Instead of scrambling them in step 4, save the eggs and crack them directly onto the pizza about 1 inch apart, after topping the dough with the sausage and bacon.
*Homemade Pizza Dough
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Salt
1 packet instant yeast
1 cup warm water
Olive oil, for coating
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the flour, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt, yeast, and warm water on medium for 5-8 minutes. Or add the ingredients to a large bowl and stir by hand using a rubber spatula until the dough comes together and is slightly sticky.
- Transfer the dough to glass or plastic bowl or container that’s been lightly coated with oil. Let the dough rise in a warm spot for 1 hour.
- When the dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a floured surface. The dough should be pliable at this stage so you can roll it out by hand or with the rolling pin to your desired shape.