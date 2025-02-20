Gas Station Breakfast Pizza

Hayden Haas, creator of Simply Delishaas, share a warm filling breakfast recipe.

Cooking spray, for greasing (optional)

All purpose flour, for dusting

½ pound bacon (about 4-6 slices)

1 pound Homemade Pizza Dough* or store-bought pizza dough

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large eggs

1 pound hot Italian sausage

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon fresh or dried sage

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup whole milk

1 cup shredded cheese of choice, divided

2-3 green onions, thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange the bacon in a single layer on a separate rimmed baking sheet fitted with a baking rack, and bake for 15-20 minutes. When the bacon is done to your desired crispiness, transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate. Crumple or cut the bacon into small pieces, and set aside. Lightly flour your work surface and use a rolling pin to roll out the pizza dough to fit the baking sheet you’re using. Gently transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet. In a large sauce pan over medium heat, add about a tablespoon of the butter along with the eggs, and cook, whipping up a little scramble, for 3-5 minutes or until the eggs are just set. Transfer the scrambled eggs to a clean plate. To make the gravy-type sauce, in a large saucepan over medium heat, add the sausage, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, sage, cloves, and brown sugar. Mix well, and brown the meat for 5-8 minutes. Transfer the meat to a plate, and set aside. To the pan, add the rest of the butter and allow to melt. Add the all-purpose flour and garlic, and stir until a thick paste is formed. Pour in the milk and half of the cheese, and mix until smooth. Pour over the pizza dough and spread to an even layer. Top the sauce with the remaining cheese, followed by the sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs. Bake for 25 minutes or until the crust has started to turn golden, the cheese is melty and bubbly, and the eggs are done to your desired firmness. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Top with green onions and serve.

Tip: If you don’t want scrambled eggs, you can make them over medium instead. Instead of scrambling them in step 4, save the eggs and crack them directly onto the pizza about 1 inch apart, after topping the dough with the sausage and bacon.

*Homemade Pizza Dough

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Salt

1 packet instant yeast

1 cup warm water

Olive oil, for coating

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the flour, sugar, Italian seasoning, salt, yeast, and warm water on medium for 5-8 minutes. Or add the ingredients to a large bowl and stir by hand using a rubber spatula until the dough comes together and is slightly sticky. Transfer the dough to glass or plastic bowl or container that’s been lightly coated with oil. Let the dough rise in a warm spot for 1 hour. When the dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a floured surface. The dough should be pliable at this stage so you can roll it out by hand or with the rolling pin to your desired shape.

