Foraging for your cocktails
Bentley Gillman is the head distiller at Tattersall and the author of, “Cocktails in Bloom” which is all about foraging for items to put in your drinks. He’s here with flowers and plants you might have in your backyard that would taste great in a beverage.
Cedar Maple Collins
Ingredients:
11⁄₂ oz. Cedar Tightline
1⁄₂ oz. Maple Syrup
1⁄₄ oz. Lemon Juice
Soda Water
Directions:
Combine cedar Tightline, maple syrup, and lemon juice in a Collins glass with ice. Stir and top with soda water
Forager’s Bloody
Ingredients
2 oz. Garlic Mustard Tightline
Tattersall Bloody Mary Mix
Spruce Salt
Directions:
Use the lime wedge to wet the rim of a pint glass and roll in spruce salt. Add ice, garlic mustard Tightline, and Bloody Mary mix. Stir to combine and garnish to your heart’s content
Spruce Salt
Ingredients:
1 cup Spruce Tips
½cup Coarse Sea Salt
Directions:
Clean tips of any debris and blend with salt in blender until you have a uniform texture. Spread mixture evenly on a parchment-paper-lined sheet pan and place in a cool, dry place. Allow to dry completely(about two days) then break it up and store in a clean jar. Use to finish fish and other light fare.