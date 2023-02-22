Floral Arrangements with The Power Trip Team
It’s time to TCL-ify the KFAN Power Trip team by teaching them all about floral arrangements. Bridget Connell from Haute House Studios in Edina joins us with her tips.
Basic Principles of Floral Design:
- Balance
- Both visually and actually
- Scale
- Rule of 3, have 3 types of greens
- 1/3 container, 2/3 floral
- Proportion
- Making sure the container is right for the florals
- Orientation
- Find out which way you want to arrangement to face, design from the center
- Rhythm
- Making sure that the eye dances over the arrangement
- Contrast
- Ensure there is enough different in color, shape and lines, to make the florals visually interesting
- Spacing
- Make sure every floral has room to shine