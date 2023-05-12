Filipino Lumpia

By KSTP

Tina Rexing, owner of T-REX Cookie, shares her recipe for Filipino Lumpia. Check out Tina’s recipe below. You can also click here to check out T-REX Cookie’s website.

Ingredients:

  • 2lbs ground pork (chicken or beef works too)
  • 1 bag off shredded cabbage – coleslaw mix is perfect
  • 2tsp granulated garlic
  • 2tsp granulated onion
  • 2tbsp soy sauce
  • 1tbsp sesame oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Lumpia wrappers

Instructions:

  • Brown 2lbs ground pork
  • Drain off excess fat
  • Add into pot
  • Mix everything and cook over medium heat until cabbage softens
  • Set aside
  • Fill Lumpia wrappers with filling
  • Deep fry and serve