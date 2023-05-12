Filipino Lumpia
Tina Rexing, owner of T-REX Cookie, shares her recipe for Filipino Lumpia. Check out Tina’s recipe below. You can also click here to check out T-REX Cookie’s website.
Ingredients:
- 2lbs ground pork (chicken or beef works too)
- 1 bag off shredded cabbage – coleslaw mix is perfect
- 2tsp granulated garlic
- 2tsp granulated onion
- 2tbsp soy sauce
- 1tbsp sesame oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Lumpia wrappers
Instructions:
- Brown 2lbs ground pork
- Drain off excess fat
- Add into pot
- Mix everything and cook over medium heat until cabbage softens
- Set aside
- Fill Lumpia wrappers with filling
- Deep fry and serve