Favorite back-to-school products

Rachael Loney, creator of La Vida Loney, shares her favorite products for the kids heading back to school.

Favorite Backpack

– Bentgo 2-in-1 Backpack and Insulated Lunch Box

Amazon Link (Backpack)

Amazon Link (Bentgo Box)

Amazon Link (Bentgo Water Bottle)

Amazon Link (Bentgo Freezer Packs)

Amazon Link (Bentgo Silverware)

Minted Name Labels

– When heading back to school everything needs to be labeled, but there may be some items that are hard to label, or you don’t want to take a permanent marker to.

Minted.com link

First Day of School Bracelets

– A great way to provide support, encouragement and connection during your child’s first days of school. Especially for preschoolers or kindergartners going off for the first time.

Amazon Link (Girl Bracelet)

Amazon Link (Boy Bracelet)

Water Bottle for Teens

– Stanley’s Varsity Ice Flow Flip Straw Tumbler

Stanley Link (Plum Stripe)

Stanley Link (Black Mesh)

Coffee Pot for College Students

– Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig Link (Oasis)

Electric Hot Pot with Steamer for College Students

– Dezin Electric Hot Pot with steamer allows kids to cook things like pasta, eggs, vegetables, soups and more.

Dezin Electric Hot Pot Link