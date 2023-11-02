FashionFest 2023

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, FashionFest is a chance to sip on some wine and enjoy beautiful fashions, all while supporting M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. In the past 10 years, FashionFest has raised over $2.2 million to support crucial, life changing pediatric services, programming and activities — transforming care for our pediatric patients and their families. Stylist Jodi Mayers fills us in.

FashionFest is Friday, November 17th at the Depot in Minneapolis. For tickets and more information click here.