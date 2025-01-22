Encouraging and Motivating Reads
Keeley Norton, the creator of Moonlight Book Club on Instagram (@moonlight_bookclub) shares her recommendations for some encouraging and motivational reads.
- Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid: involves sports, tennis player comes out of retirement, set in 1990s
- Tell Me Everything by Minka Kelly: celebrity memoir, themes of forgiveness and resilience, great on audio
- Anxious People by Fredrik Backman: witty and funny, multiple characters and points of view, will make you cry
- Maame by Jessica George: themes of culture, identity, and family obligation; about finding oneself in their 20s and finding a sense of belonging