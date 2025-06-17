Mediterranean Style Pasta with Chicken and Herbs

Elizabeth teamed up with Lunds and Byerlys to create a summer pasta dish.

RECIPE:

1 20 ounce package boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tbsp L&B Mediterranean seasoning

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

½ cup white wine or chicken stock

1 lb L&B organic paccheri pasta

2 cloves minced garlic

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup L&B parmesan cheese, shredded plus more for serving

1 15-ounce package stringless sugar snap peas, sliced into thirds on an angle

½ cup fresh herbs such as dill, chives, parsley and basil

Heat a large skillet containing the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Season the chicken thighs with the Mediterranean seasoning. When the oil/butter is hot, add the chicken thighs and cook for about 5 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 3-4 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package instructions.

Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside to rest on a cutting board.

Deglaze the pan with the chicken stock or wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape up all of the fond from the bottom of the pan. Add the garlic and the peas and stir to cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cream to the pan and bring to a simmer so it starts to reduce.

Chop the chicken thighs into 1 inch pieces.

When the pasta is just about done just before al dente – it will continue cooking in the sauce so you don’t want it overdone, take about ½ cup of the pasta water out of the pot and set aside then add the pasta to the skillet, stirring to coat. Add the chicken, lemon juice and the parmesan cheese and gently combine. If the sauce seems too thick, add some of the pasta water to thin it out.

Shower with the herbs and lemon zest and serve with additional shavings of parmesan cheese.

1 20 ounce package boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tbsp L&B Mediterranean seasoning

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

½ cup white wine or chicken stock

1 lb L&B organic paccheri pasta

2 cloves minced garlic

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup L&B parmesan cheese, shredded plus more for serving

1 15-ounce package stringless sugar snap peas, sliced into thirds on an angle

½ cup fresh herbs such as dill, chives, parsley and basil Heat a large skillet containing the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Season the chicken thighs with the Mediterranean seasoning. When the oil/butter is hot, add the chicken thighs and cook for about 5 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 3-4 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package instructions. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside to rest on a cutting board. Deglaze the pan with the chicken stock or wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape up all of the fond from the bottom of the pan. Add the garlic and the peas and stir to cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cream to the pan and bring to a simmer so it starts to reduce. Chop the chicken thighs into 1 inch pieces. When the pasta is just about done just before al dente – it will continue cooking in the sauce so you don’t want it overdone, take about ½ cup of the pasta water out of the pot and set aside then add the pasta to the skillet, stirring to coat. Add the chicken, lemon juice and the parmesan cheese and gently combine. If the sauce seems too thick, add some of the pasta water to thin it out. Shower with the herbs and lemon zest and serve with additional shavings of parmesan cheese.