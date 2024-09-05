Egyptian Cooking with “Kosharina”
We learn more about Egyptian Cooking with Salma from the Kosharina stand at the Minnesota State Fair.
3 servings:
1 cup of Rice
1 cup of Lentils
1 Macaroni
1/4 cup of Spaghetti
Soak the lentils in warm water for 10-15 mins.
Cook rice & pasta separately
Mix all together, add salt, cumin and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and 4 cups of water.
Tomato Sauce:
1/2 cup of vegetable oil
2 tsp of minced garlic
2 cans of tomato sauce
Salt, cumin, 3/4 vinegar cup, 1/4 lemon juice, 2 cups of water.
Heat and boil ingredients together and then let it simmer for half an hour.
Garlicky vinegar sauce:
1/2 cup of lemon juice
1 cup of vinegar
Pinch of salt
Clove of garlic
1/2 cup of water.
Mild hot sauce:
2 cups of vegetable oil
1/2 cup of cayenne pepper
Let it boil. Add cup of garlicky vinegar sauce and cup of tomato sauce.
Crispy fried onion: slice the onions. Batter into flour and cornstarch. Deep fry it on high heat.