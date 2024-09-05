Egyptian Cooking with “Kosharina”

By KSTP

We learn more about Egyptian Cooking with Salma from the Kosharina stand at the Minnesota State Fair.

3 servings:

1 cup of Rice 

1 cup of Lentils

1 Macaroni 

1/4 cup of Spaghetti 

Soak the lentils in warm water for 10-15 mins. 

Cook rice & pasta separately

Mix all together, add salt, cumin and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and 4 cups of water.

Tomato Sauce: 

1/2 cup of vegetable oil 

2 tsp of minced garlic

2 cans of tomato sauce 

Salt, cumin, 3/4 vinegar cup, 1/4 lemon juice, 2 cups of water. 

Heat and boil ingredients together and then let it simmer for half an hour. 

Garlicky vinegar sauce: 

1/2 cup of lemon juice

1 cup of vinegar

Pinch of salt

Clove of garlic

1/2 cup of water. 

Mild hot sauce: 

2 cups of vegetable oil

1/2 cup of cayenne pepper

Let it boil. Add cup of garlicky vinegar sauce and cup of tomato sauce. 

Crispy fried onion: slice the onions. Batter into flour and cornstarch. Deep fry it on high heat. 