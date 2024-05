Drinks with Drew – Brunch Drinks

TCL photographer Drew Schingen makes some special cocktails perfect for brunch.

Sunday Sunshine

1 PART VODKA

2 PART MANGO JUICE

3 PART ORANGE JUICE FILL WITH SPARKLING WINE

Bees Knees Cocktail

1/2 OZ HONEY SYRUP

1 OZ LEMON JUICE (ABOUT ½ MEDIUM LEMON)

2 OZ GIN LEMON TWIST, FOR GARNISH



TO MAKE THE HONEY SYRUP: COMBINE EQUAL PARTS HONEY AND WATER WARM IN THE WATER UNTIL YOU CAN COMPLETELY STIR THE HONEY INTO THE WATER. SET ASIDE.



TO MAKE THE COCKTAIL, FILL A GLASS WITH ICE. POUR IN THE HONEY SYRUP, LEMON JUICE AND GINS STIR UNTIL THE MIXTURE IS VERY COLD, ABOUT 30 SECONDS. STRAIN THE DRINK INTO A COUPE OR MARTINI GLASS. TWIST THE LEMON PEEL OVER THE COCKTAIL TO RELEASE SOME OF ITS OILS, THEN DROP IT IN. ENJOY WHILE COLD.

