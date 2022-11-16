Drinks With Drew
It’s another edition of Drinks with Drew! Our office mixologist Drew Schingen is back to make 3 drinks that will be sure to lift your spirits.
Hot Toddy
2 oz. Bourbon
2 tsp honey
3 ox. Hot water
1 oz. lemon
Add 2 bar spoons of honey 3 oz. hot water and 1 oz lemon.
Peppermint White Russians
2 oz. Peppermint vodka
1 oz. Kahlua
1 ½ oz. half and half
cinnamon stick for garnish
Pour vodka and kahlua into glasses filled with ice. Top with creamer. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a sprinkle cinnamon and sugar.
Apple Cider Mimosas
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
½ glass. Apple cider
½ glass. Sparking wine
On a small plate, combine sugar and cinnamon. Dip champagne flutes in water to wet the rims, then dip in cinnamon sugar mixture.
Fill champagne flutes 1/4 full with apple cider, then top off with champagne or prosecco.