It’s another edition of Drinks with Drew! Our office mixologist Drew Schingen is back to make 3 drinks that will be sure to lift your spirits.

Hot Toddy

2 oz. Bourbon

2 tsp honey

3 ox. Hot water

1 oz. lemon

Add 2 bar spoons of honey 3 oz. hot water and 1 oz lemon.

Peppermint White Russians

2 oz. Peppermint vodka

1 oz. Kahlua

1 ½ oz. half and half

cinnamon stick for garnish

Pour vodka and kahlua into glasses filled with ice. Top with creamer. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a sprinkle cinnamon and sugar.

Apple Cider Mimosas

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

½ glass. Apple cider

½ glass. Sparking wine

On a small plate, combine sugar and cinnamon. Dip champagne flutes in water to wet the rims, then dip in cinnamon sugar mixture.



Fill champagne flutes 1/4 full with apple cider, then top off with champagne or prosecco.