Drew the Golden Ticket
Some would describe him as a Mixologist and a Chocoholic, but to today he’s the Golden Ticket. To give us his special Halloween drink mix is our Twin Cities Live photojournalist Drew Schingen. If you want to see drew perform comedy, he will EMCEE the “Legion of Laughs” inside the American Legion Post 98 in Saint Paul Park November 16th at 7pm. Tickets are free.
Drinks:
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
2 oz. baileys irish cream
2 oz. chocolate liqueur
2 oz. vodka
EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER
2 oz. rum
3/4 oz. lemon juice
2 oz. ginger beer
FIZZY LIFTING DRINKS — NON-ALCOHOLIC
1/3 apple cider
1/3 cranberry juice
1/3 lemon lime soda