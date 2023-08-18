Dorm Organization Strategies
Kristen Stokes, the professional organizer behind Simplified by Stokes, has products and tips for students preparing for their move into the dorms.
Dorm Organization Essentials:
- Fridge Caddy Organizer
- Bedside Caddy
- Clothes Hanger Connectors
- Modular Stackable Storage units
- Twin XL set of sheets
- Mattress pad
- Robe
- Fan
- Batteries
- Power Strip/Extension cord
- Cordless vacuum
- Microwavable dishes
- Umbrella
- First aid kit
Move In Tips:
- Have a plan: get measurements of room/closet so you know what will fit and where
- Wear comfortable clothes and shoes
- Get there as early as possible – coordinate move-in times with your roommate
- Pack a supplies bag with scissors, command hooks, hammer, nails, screwdriver, level, garbage bags, label maker, magic marker, cleaning supplies, water, snacks, rolling wagon
- Unpack Unpack all new items at home – it will save time and clutter
- Keep clothes on hangers
- Kleenex for the ride home