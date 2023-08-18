Dorm Organization Strategies

By KSTP

Kristen Stokes, the professional organizer behind Simplified by Stokes, has products and tips for students preparing for their move into the dorms.  

Dorm Organization Essentials:

  • Fridge Caddy Organizer
  • Bedside Caddy
  • Clothes Hanger Connectors
  • Modular Stackable Storage units
  • Twin XL set of sheets
  • Mattress pad
  • Robe
  • Fan
  • Batteries
  • Power Strip/Extension cord
  • Cordless vacuum
  • Microwavable dishes
  • Umbrella
  • First aid kit

Move In Tips:

  • Have a plan:  get measurements of room/closet so you know what will fit and where
  • Wear comfortable clothes and shoes
  • Get there as early as possible – coordinate move-in times with your roommate
  • Pack a supplies bag with scissors, command hooks, hammer, nails, screwdriver, level, garbage bags, label maker, magic marker, cleaning supplies, water, snacks, rolling wagon
  • Unpack Unpack all new items at home – it will save time and clutter
  • Keep clothes on hangers
  • Kleenex for the ride home