Megan Newquist, Paul Folger, and Chris Egert from 5 Eyewitness News team up with audience members to “Decorate Their Dream Destination” on cakes. Judges will determine which out of the three cakes is “first class.”

The winner receives an overnight hotel stay to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, a $100 dining credit, a Kenneth Cole Duffle Bag, and 2 tickets to see “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell at Mystic Lake on Saturday, May 13th.